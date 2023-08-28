Charter schools in Houston area seeing growth, waitlists and success

When most think of a school system in our area, what immediately comes to mind is their local school district.

HOUSTON – When most think of a school system in our area, what immediately comes to mind is their local school district.

It’s what many know from their own days in school or those of their children. However, there is another school system in our area that tens of thousands rely on. Not many know about charter schools, but many parents with children attending feel fortunate to have their child enrolled in one.

However, as KPRC 2 Investigates recently found out, there are some that require a little bit of luck to get into.

“We are open to all students. We run a lottery to assign students to our schools, but at the end of the day we are about choice,” said Ann Scott, chief advancement officer.

That’s right; a lottery system to get into a charter school. It’s what KIPP says they are experiencing here in Houston.

“We believe that any KIPPster who comes through our doors, anything is possible for them and we, as the adults in the system, are responsible for ensuring that,” said Scott.

KIPP has a large footprint in Texas. In Houston alone, there are 33 schools serving approximately 25,000 children. They also have a graduation rate of over 90% according to officials.

As for the cost passed on to parents? “We are public schools. We are tuition free,” said Scott.

According to the Texas Public Charter Schools Association, there are 896 public charter schools in Texas with approximately 350,000 students.

Houston is home to several big-name charter school programs, including Yes Prep and Harmony Public Schools. However, one key stat about the charter school system is that in 2022, 78% of public charter school graduates were college, career or military ready compared to a statewide average of 66%, according to Texas Public Charter Schools Association.

“They’re certainly a great part of the education system that we need in Texas, and to not recognize them is not recognizing the obvious,” said State Senator Paul Bettencourt.

Charter schools are designed to complement school districts statewide, primarily in minority communities where economic challenges impact a large number of families. They also help give parents a choice for what they believe is best for their child. That choice has created the aforementioned lottery system that in Texas has resulted in waitlist of over 66,000 students.

“In Houston, we typically have some pretty long waitlists from families who want to be a part of a KIPP School, but because of our capacity, there is not a seat for them and that is part of impetus behind growth,” said Scott. “If we have a waitlist of families who want a KIPP Texas opportunity for their student, we’ve got to grow to provide it.”

Another characteristic surrounding charter schools is that they are delivering new campuses at a fraction of the cost of what a traditional district relies on to build a school, yet they are still delivering an education.

KPRC 2 Investigates recently was granted access to tour a new KIPP campus in Sugar Land prior to the opening of its doors. The school was built inside of a refurbished warehouse formerly owned by Aaron’s furniture, but as Senator Bettencourt was quick to point out during a sit-down interview, “It doesn’t mean that they are providing cheap education, though, and when you look at their test scores results, you know that is the case.”