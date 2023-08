HOUSTON – A four-vehicle crash has shut down all eastbound frontage mainlanes at U.S. 290 near Bingle Road in northwest Houston, leaving at least one person dead.

Houston TranStar reported the crash at 9:50 a.m.

Details of the crash remain limited at this time.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest information as soon as it becomes available.