Officer discharges weapon during traffic stop involving stolen vehicle in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody after a traffic stop which led to an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened in the 8700 block of Town Park Drive in southwest Houston.

HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting in the 8700 block of Town Park Drive.



Prelim info is officer discharged during a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle. No one was struck. Suspect is in custody.





The preliminary information is that an officer discharged their weapon during a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle.

Police said no one was struck and the suspect is in custody.