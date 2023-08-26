87º
Officer discharges weapon during traffic stop involving stolen vehicle in SW Houston

No one hit, suspect in custody

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody after a traffic stop which led to an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened in the 8700 block of Town Park Drive in southwest Houston.

The preliminary information is that an officer discharged their weapon during a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle.

Police said no one was struck and the suspect is in custody.

