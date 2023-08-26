Man wanted for capital murder believed to have killed his daughter, his employee within one hour of each other

Man wanted for capital murder believed to have killed his daughter, his employee

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a 42-year-old man who they believe killed his daughter just one hour before killing one of his employees last Friday.

According to Houston police, Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez is accused of killing his employee 45-year-old Josue Geovanni Argueta Giron, and his 21-year-old daughter Wendy Guadalupe Guzman.

An investigation revealed that at about 5:45 a.m., the suspect, Hernandez Gonzalez, was at his apartment complex in the 10200 block of West Bellfort Boulevard with his daughter.

His daughter was reportedly inside the apartment getting ready for work when he opened fire, killing her.

About an hour later around 6:35 a.m., authorities said Hernandez Gonzalez shot and killed Argueta Giron at his home in the 10230 block of Grove Glen Drive while he was standing in his garage, loading tools into his SUV before heading to work.

Argueta Giron was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that Argueta Giron and Hernandez Gonzalez knew each other for many years prior to the killing.

Hernandez Gonzalez fled both scenes in his GMC Yukon, which has since been recovered.

HPD said Hernandez Gonzalez ha been charged with capital murder and remains at large. Investigators believe that he may have shaved his head to change his appearance.

Hernandez Gonzalez stands about 5″5′ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rafael Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, also known as “Rafa,” is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.