Law enforcement respond to reported large fight at NW Harris County Chuck E. Cheese

HOUSTON – Authorities have responded to a reported large fight at a northwest Houston Chuck E. Cheese.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputy constables responded to the Chuck E. Cheese in the 17700 block of the Tomball Parkway.

A caller reported there were over 30 people fighting at the location.

The constable’s office said Houston police have detained one man.

Other details are limited.