At least 80 dogs left in ‘neglectful conditions’ seized from owner in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas – Approximately 85 were seized from a Pearland owner after neighbors told authorities they were found what they said were “neglectful conditions.”

In a news release from Pearland Police Department, animal control officers arrived in the 1900 block of Lily Canyon Lane after receiving reports of three loose dogs in the neighborhood.

Officials spoke to neighbors in the area to determine where the owner lived.

After making contact with the owner via phone, animal control officers arrived at the home and discovered 85 dogs, including seven dogs in the backyard. The dogs, officials said, were found in neglectful conditions with no water and shade.

Animal control officers obtained a civil seizure warrant to rescue all 85 dogs at the home.

All animals appeared to be OK and officials are working with Pearland Animal Shelter to find foster and permanent homes, and are seeking help from the public. Residents are asked to call 281-652-1970 or email pearlandpets@pearlandtx.gov.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.