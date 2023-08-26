88º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

At least 80 dogs left in ‘neglectful conditions’ seized from owner in Pearland

Animal control officers spoke with neighbors after reports of loose dogs in the area

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pearland, Animal Cruelty

PEARLAND, Texas – Approximately 85 were seized from a Pearland owner after neighbors told authorities they were found what they said were “neglectful conditions.”

In a news release from Pearland Police Department, animal control officers arrived in the 1900 block of Lily Canyon Lane after receiving reports of three loose dogs in the neighborhood.

Officials spoke to neighbors in the area to determine where the owner lived.

After making contact with the owner via phone, animal control officers arrived at the home and discovered 85 dogs, including seven dogs in the backyard. The dogs, officials said, were found in neglectful conditions with no water and shade.

Animal control officers obtained a civil seizure warrant to rescue all 85 dogs at the home.

All animals appeared to be OK and officials are working with Pearland Animal Shelter to find foster and permanent homes, and are seeking help from the public. Residents are asked to call 281-652-1970 or email pearlandpets@pearlandtx.gov.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email