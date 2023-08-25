WATCH LIVE: Houston in bid to be host city for Republican National Convention

The downtown skyline and surrounding metropolitan area of Houston, Texas shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

HOUSTON – Houstonians will be keeping a close eye on a big announcement coming from Milwaukee Friday morning.

Residents will find out if the city of Houston will host the 2028 Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Committee is holding its summer meeting and that’s where the announcement is expected to happen later this morning at 11:30 a.m.

Houston is a finalist on the list cities. Nashville and Miami also reportedly have bids in to host.

If Houston is selected, it would draw tens of thousands of people to our city for that convention which is expected to take place in July or August 2028.

The economic impact is projected to be somewhere around $200 million.

The last time Houston hosted a political convention was 1992 at the Astrodome when George H.W. Bush was the nominee.