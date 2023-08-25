Mother wanted, accused of abandoning her 4 children for more than a week in filth with rotten food

HOUSTON – Not only do investigators say Casey Howell left her kids in unsanitary conditions with rotten food, but they also say they found clear signs of drug addiction.

Trauma therapists are offering ways we as a community can help in similar situations.

“No child should have to endure that kind of neglect and having to fend for themselves,” said Trauma Therapist with JEM Wellness, Chau Nguyen.

Two boys, ages four and six, and two girls, ages nine and 11, spent nine days alone in their east side apartment home on Walker Street. That’s according to Houston Police who say the children were left in deplorable conditions with feces, maggots, roaches and rotten food by Howell, who is addicted to meth.

Nguyen says child abuse in America is a rampant problem.

“What we know in this country is that child abuse and neglect is very pervasive in this country. One in seven children is affected by child abuse and neglect,” she added.

According to Howell’s charging document, on April 26, the nine-year-old told a witness they had been left by themselves for a long period of time. Police said they found the kids in filth with used condoms and needles on the ground amongst other trash.

“And when we hear about the issue of a mother leaving her children home and having an addiction problem, we can’t overlook that not only do the kids need to be saved but we’ve got to help mom,” Nguyen said.

Investigators say they made contact with Howell but she refused to come in, citing outstanding warrants. As police search for her, victim’s advocates are asking the public to look out for signs of abuse in other children.

Signs include being dirty, bruised, dirty clothing, aggression, or withdrawal or outcries.

Howell is wanted for four felony counts of child abandonment with intent to return. Anyone who knows where she is are asked to call police.

For help with drug addiction, click here or here.

For help with abuse, click here.