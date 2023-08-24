Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center looking for family of unidentified patient

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center is asking the public to help locate the family of a man who was admitted to the hospital on August 7.

According to a news release, the patient appears to be Hispanic and in his late 50s to early 60s. He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. The patient has salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He also has a dice, spider and bird tattoos on his left leg, Memorial Hermann said.

The patient was reportedly found in the parking lot of the La Casita Apartments, located at 233 Rosamond Street.

Anyone who knows this man or his family and friends is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann - TMC at 713-704-6214 or 713-704-2543 after 4:30 p.m.