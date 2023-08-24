Kevin Hart in wheelchair after racing former NFL star, tore abdomen and hip muscles

Kevin Hart is temporarily in a wheelchair as he heals from injuries that occurred during what was supposed to be a friendly race against a former NFL star.
The 44-year-old comedian posted the news on Instagram on Aug. 23, saying he currently can’t walk due to tearing his lower abdomen as well as muscles in his hip and thigh. Hart shared a video explaining how he recently raced 34-year-old Stevan Ridley, who is a former running back for the New England Patriots. The clip now has more than 5 million views.
Hart said it wasn’t the race itself, a 40-yard dash, that led to his injuries, but rather the fact that he attempted it in his 40s.
To read more, visit nbcnews.com.