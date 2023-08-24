Huntsville High School students to reunite with parents after bomb threat prompts evacuation

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – Students at Huntsville High School were united with their parents Thursday afternoon following a bomb threat, according to Huntsville Independent School District.

Officials evacuated all students and staff after being alert about the threat. Parents and visitors were initially asked to stay away from the campus as law enforcement investigated.

All students and stay were deemed as safe as school officials secured a reunification site at Sam Houston State University Coliseum, located at 1964 Bobby K Marks Drive.

HHS posted the following message to parents and visitors via Facebook:

“If you are a parent of a car rider you can pick up your student from the coliseum at regular school dismissal time. Please follow all directions and signs. Be sure you have your ID/Drivers License with you to receive your student.

“All afternoon bus riders will be transported back to the Transportation Department at regular dismissal time to get on their homebound buses and delivered home. We do not know when the HHS parking lot will reopen to students who drove to school, so those students may also be picked up at the coliseum at regular dismissal time. Thank you very much.”