Houston Texans, other organizations to award $400K to local non-profits with Inspire Change Grant

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley announced they will award $400,000 to local nonprofits and educational programs through the 2023 Inspire Change Grant.

According to a news release, the grant will fund programs, seed projects and create partnerships that unlock pathways to new opportunities and support social justice and racial equity efforts in Houston.

An advisory committee comprised of community leaders and Texans representatives will select grant recipients for the following issues:

Education

Criminal justice reform

Workforce and economic development

Community resources

Relational policing

Poverty alleviation

Racial equity

Employment

Support for children with incarcerated parents

Access to mental health support in underserved communities/schools

Homelessness

The grant application is available beginning today through Sept. 13 at www.HoustonTexans.com/InspireChangeGrant.

The Texans announced the creation of the Inspire Change Grant Fund in 2021. So far, more than $800,000 has been awarded to 30 deserving local non-profits through the program, the release said.

The NFL introduced the Inspire Change initiative in 2019 to create a positive impact in local communities and support programs that reduce barriers to opportunity. To learn more, visit www.HoustonTexans.com/InspireChangeGrant.