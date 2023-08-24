HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police want to question 22-year-old about deadly hit and run crash in south Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking a person of interest for questioning in regards to a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Police want to speak with 22-year-old Donte Smart about the crash. They said he is not charged, only a person of interest.

On Sunday, officers responded to reports of a crash in the 9400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 8 p.m.

Police said Patrick Taylor, 55, was on or near the sidewalk at the location when he was hit by a white Chevrolet Impala, traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Taylor was pronounced dead by responding paramedics.

The Impala was disabled due to the crash and abandoned at the scene. The driver took the temporary license plate from the vehicle and fled the scene in another vehicle of unknown make or model.

Police said Investigators discovered personal items belonging to Smart in the vehicle and believe he may have information on the vehicle or the crash.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smart or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.