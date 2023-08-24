Growing list of clergy members against new school chaplain law

A growing list of clergy members are signing on to an open letter opposing chaplains in public schools. The letter, organized by three groups BJC (Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty), Interfaith Alliance, and Texas Impact, was released before the law takes effect September 1.

“As trained chaplains, we are not qualified for the duties envisioned by SB 763,” the letter reads. “Because of our training and experience, we know that chaplains are not a replacement for school counselors or safety measures in our public schools, and we urge you to reject this flawed policy option: It is harmful to our public schools and the students and families they serve.”

Senate Bill 763, authored by Galveston-area State Senator Mayes Middleton, would allow school districts to hire or accept chaplain volunteers to “provide support, services, and programs for students as assigned by the board of trustees of the district.”

“This adds another tool on the table for our students,” Middleton said during a Senate Committee on Education in May. “Chaplains provide many services such as pastoral care, which is non-religious care. They represent God in our government entities. They handle trauma care for our students and other mental health.”

Daniel Horwitz is a rabbi at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. He signed the letter because he said religious leaders don’t belong in public schools.

“I’m so appalled by the way the Texas Legislature seems to be focused on trying to insert a certain type of religious guidance into the school when that’s not what’s called for, that’s not what’s needed,” Horwitz said.

Under the law, school boards would have to vote on whether to accept clergy members into their schools. Chaplains would be required to be endorsed by a religious organization and pass a background check.

“SB 763 allows a school district to give any employee or volunteer who can pass a background check the title of ‘chaplain.’ This is simply not enough. Professional chaplains have specific education and expertise to fulfill our role in helping others engage their own religious practices and traditions,” the letter reads. “Typically, we are required to have a graduate theological degree and be supported by an approved organization connected to our spiritual tradition. In some settings, chaplains also must have one to two years of full-time experience as a religious or spiritual leader.”

Middleton did not respond to KPRC 2 for an interview or statement regarding the letter.

“Schools don’t have to hire chaplains under this bill. However, for the same reason that Chaplains work so well and do so much for our public safety and those first responders that we rely on and put their lives at risk every day to cope with trauma in their occupations, they’re the same reasons I believe they will work well for our students,” Middleton said during the spring session.

“I’m all for religious education. My wife and I sent all four of our children to Jewish day school,” Horwitz said. “But I never asked the government to support our Jewish day schools and I never thought it was appropriate to insert religious training into the public schools. Or should we say training from a religious perspective.”