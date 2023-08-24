Alvin area martial arts, gymnastics coach arrested on child pornography charges

Franklin Joseph Perkins has been charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography with a total bond of $225,000.00.

ALVIN, Texas – An Alvin area coach has been arrested and charged after deputies say he was in possession of child pornography.

On Aug. 21, 2023, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Homeland Security Investigations, United States Marshals Task Force, and Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Algoa-Friendswood Rd. in Alvin, Texas.

Franklin Joseph Perkins, 39, three other adults, and three children were located on the property.

A search of the residence was conducted and child pornography was found.

Perkins was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $225,000.

Perkins is known to work with children in the Alvin area, coaching them in martial arts and gymnastics. Please contact the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at 409-766-2333 if you have any information related to this investigation.