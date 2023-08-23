Police make fatal discovery after stopped car smashed in Jersey Village traffic

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – A man was shot and killed during a dispute with someone he was in a vehicle with on Tuesday, the Jersey Village Police Department said.

Officers and the Jersey Village Fire Department were called to a three-vehicle crash in the 15700 block of US 290 at around 8:37 p.m.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they learned that a passenger in one of the vehicles had been shot. Jersey Village FD attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but he died from his injuries.

According to investigators, two men were traveling together in a truck on the eastbound main lanes when they got into a dispute. At some point during the dispute, police said the driver pulled out a gun and shot the passenger. When the shooting occurred, the truck reportedly stopped in a moving lane of traffic, causing two other vehicles to crash.

Jersey Village FD transported two victims to HCA North Cypress, who were injured in the accident. The shooter was detained on the scene, officers said.

The Jersey Village PD Criminal Investigation Division is conducting a follow-up investigation.