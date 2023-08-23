Man armed with bladed glove convicted of attempted murder over 2020 attack on BLM protesters

A man who charged at Black Lives Matters protesters while wearing a glove with serrated blades and then attempted to run them over with an SUV in New York in 2020 was convicted of nine counts of attempted murder on Friday, August 18. Eyewitness footage taken at the time shows the man getting into the SUV, and protesters running as it drives down a sidewalk. Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, of Flushing, was convicted following a two-week trial and faces up to 25 years in prison on each count of attempted murder, the Queens District Attorney said. “A dangerous man is going to jail. It’s a good day for New York and the First Amendment," said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Credit: @aria.tsukino98 via Storyful