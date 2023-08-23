83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Lizzo dancers who sued committed to additional tour dates even after alleged harassment, documents say

Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams re-signed for additional dates of Lizzo’s tour in early April, according to a signed agreement and an email.

Diana Dasrath and Doha Madani, NBC News

Tags: Lizzo, Lake City
Lizzo performs in support of her "Special" release at Chase Center on November 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (TIM MOSENFELDER, 2022 Tim Mosenfelder)

LOS ANGELES – Three dancers who sued Lizzo committed to additional tour dates after the alleged harassment occurred, according to documents NBC News obtained Tuesday.

Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams re-signed for a third leg of Lizzo’s tour in early April, according to a signed agreement and an email.

A contract signed April 11 showed Davis and Williams agreed to remain on retainer for Lizzo’s international shows through July 31. An email dated April 4 says a representative for Rodriguez accepted an agreement for the same dates.

For the full report, go to NBC News.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.