Lizzo dancers who sued committed to additional tour dates even after alleged harassment, documents say

Lizzo performs in support of her "Special" release at Chase Center on November 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES – Three dancers who sued Lizzo committed to additional tour dates after the alleged harassment occurred, according to documents NBC News obtained Tuesday.

Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams re-signed for a third leg of Lizzo’s tour in early April, according to a signed agreement and an email.

A contract signed April 11 showed Davis and Williams agreed to remain on retainer for Lizzo’s international shows through July 31. An email dated April 4 says a representative for Rodriguez accepted an agreement for the same dates.

