Large fire burning at northwest Harris County restaurant

Watch Live: Crews battle restaurant fire in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a structure fire in northwest Harris County.

The fire is located at 22390 Tomball Parkway at the Los Cucos restaurant.

The fire can be seen on Houston Transtar cameras located at SH-249 and Spring Cypress Road.

Fire seen from Houston Transtar camera (Houston Transtar)

The Klein Fire Department, Cypress Creek Fire Department, Northwest Fire, and Champions Fire have all responded to the scene.

The Klein Fire Department said everybody who was inside the building have been evacuated. They ask people to stay away from the area of SH-249 and Hufsmith Kohrville/Spring Cypress Plaza.