Ken Paxton impeachment trial: Tickets required for admission

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks in the Capitol during his swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 10, 2023 to begin his third term.

TEXAS – If you’re planning on attending the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton in September, you will need a ticket in advance to enter, according to new guidelines by the Senate of Texas.

The trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 in the Texas Senate in Austin.

What you need to know about tickets to trial

The Senate of Texas issued the following guidelines for public access to the Senate gallery during the impeachment trial of Attorney General Paxton.

Tickets will be distributed on the third floor outside of the Senate gallery for the morning and afternoon sessions of the impeachment trial and will be available to the public on a first-come-first-served basis.

Distribution of tickets for the morning session will begin at 7:30 a.m. each day and will end when all available tickets have been distributed.

Distribution of tickets for the afternoon session will begin 45 minutes before the Senate gallery reopens.

Doors to the Senate gallery will open at 8 a.m. each day.

All Senate gallery seating is open, except for two press sections and the Senate section.

If a person must exit during a session, a ticket is required for reentry.

Rules during the trial

No food or beverages

Cell phones, PDA’s and related electronic devices must be turned off or set to vibrate

No cameras

No electronic music devices or games

No talking, clapping or demonstrations

All people must be seated at all times

Violators will be removed and not allowed back in for the remainder of the day.

The back story:

Paxton, a Republican, is temporarily suspended from office pending the outcome of his trial on 20 articles of impeachment that include charges of bribery and abuse of office. Separately, he is under FBI investigation over accusations that he used his power to help a donor. That donor was indicted in a federal court in Austin in June on charges of making false statements to banks.

Paxton is also still awaiting trial on felony securities fraud charges from 2015. He has pleaded not guilty and has never been given a deposition in the case’s eight-year history, according to impeachment managers.

Angela Colmenero is serving as the second interim attorney general following Ken Paxton’s impeachment.