‘It’s unacceptable’: Conroe parents concerned about bus driver shortages after driver failed to pick up students

CONROE – School districts across the nation are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers but some parents in Conroe say the problem is causing delays during pick-up and drop-off times.

One parent says the safety of kids is her main concern.

This is the second week of school, and she says the transportation department is already dealing with problems.

On Tuesday, she said her kids were supposed to be dropped off at 3:21 p.m. but the driver arrived at 3:45 p.m.

“I’m missing out on work, my kids are scared because they are not going home on the normal bus that they go on. They think they are in trouble because they are on the wrong bus which it’s out of our hands,” Kaitlan Seiffert said.

Seiffert is concerned about the shortage of bus drivers at Conroe ISD.

She says the bus never showed up this morning to pick up students from the intersection of Crockett Martin Road and Marie Village Drive around 6:53 a.m. After parents called the transportation department, a bus showed up two hours later.

“Whenever we heard ‘9 o’clock’ all the parents went up to the school and dropped off our kids because they are missing education time. They need that time, especially with the school just starting,” she said.

The school district released the following statement regarding the incident:

“The start of the school year always brings about transportation route adjustments to balance ridership numbers. In addition to our continued enrollment growth and the development of new neighborhoods in this area, we are short bus drivers. Personnel in the transportation centers, including office staff and shop crew, are covering routes when substitute drivers are not available. The Smart Tag program, initiated in the spring of 2023, is in the process of being fully implemented for the 2023-2024 school year. We currently have over 30 driver vacancies. Individuals interested in working in transportation as a driver, bus monitor, or technician can apply at www.conroeisd.net.”

“I’m feeling really frustrated. Every time we bring up concerns with the transportation department, they take your name and number. They say they will get to it, and they will never call you back,” Seiffert said.

Seiffert said the bus driver also forgot to scan her child’s SmartTag. The ID tag records when and where students get off their bus. It also provides bus arrival notifications and students are required to wear it.

“Yesterday when I called the transportation department, I was on hold for almost 30 minutes trying to find out what bus my kids were on. They told me, they were supposed to be on a specific bus, and they weren’t, so they were calling bus drivers to see if they were on the bus. It’s unacceptable. I should know where my kids are at all times,” she said.

