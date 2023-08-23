Child attacked by bear while playing in family’s backyard

The boy is recovering after being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 7-year-old boy is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a bear while playing in his backyard in a New York City suburb, police said.

Officers from the North Castle Police Department in Westchester County, just north of Manhattan, arrived at a home in Bedford around 11 a.m. on Aug. 22 to find the bear was still there following the encounter.

Despite attempts to scare it away, the bear did not run off, resulting in police shooting and killing the animal.

