Take a look: Historical 1916 Runge House selling for $1.97M in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The 1916 Runge House in Galveston is now on sale in the East End Historic District.

The home is a “really charming” Mediterranean Italian villa, according to the listing agent, Lisa Sanders.

The home was built in 1916 and is selling for $1.975 million. It covers 6,553 square feet and has panelled walls and crown moldings.

There are five bedrooms, five-and-a half bathrooms, a beautiful pool, and two yards.

There is also a two-car garage and covered parking.

Prospective homeowners can look forward to having a gourmet kitchen, breakfast area with a deck, patios and porches.

The home has wood doors, floors, and the material was used for the staircase. There is also a sparkling chandelier in the foyer.

Louis H. Runge owned the home. His family was well-known in Galveston, and they were business owners, according to historical information from Sanders. The family moved into the house in 1917 and lived there for 70 years. Anton F. Korn Jr. designed the abode.

The historical residence was sold in 1988 to a foundation that benefits the University of Texas Medical Branch. It was the home of the university’s president the following year.

The 1916 Runge House in Galveston is now on sale in the East End Historic District. (Brandon Vos (photographer))

