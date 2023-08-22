Recall issued for convertible house bed frames, Montessori floor beds due to entrapment, strangulation hazards

HOUSTON – A recall alert has been issued for more than 7,000 Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds due to entrapment and strangulation hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves 7,450 Zipadee Montessori beds sold in twin, full, and queen size variations of the “Convertible House Bed Frame” and “Montessori Floor Bed,” according to the release.

The products, sold online at Zipadeekids.com and on Zipadee’s Etsy.com, were shipped between Feb. 26, 2018 and Oct. 22, 2021.

According to CPSC, Zipadee also sold toddler-size Montessori beds, which were manufactured between May and September 2018. The beds are all natural wood floor beds that can be raised or converted to adjust for a child’s sleeping needs as they grow and develop. The beds are intended for children 18 months and older.

The release stated that the design of the bed allows a child’s torso to slip through the rail opening but will not allow their head to pass, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards that could result in death.

At least two children have become entrapped in the bed rails, the CPSC reported. They include a 21-month-old boy, no injuries sustained, and a 4-year-old girl in February 2023, who sustained minor injuries.

CPSC asks consumers to dispose the recalled beds and not to resell or donate them, stating that it is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products.

The firm has filed for dissolution with the State of Ohio and has represented to CPSC that it is unable to offer a remedy to consumers.