HOUSTON – Are you looking for a new and exciting career? If so, there’s a nationwide shortage of court reporters. They’re needed now more than ever, and especially in Harris County.

KPRC 2 is showing you exactly what you need to do, how much you could make, and all of the benefits that come with being a court reporter.

If this sounds like you or someone you may know who may be interested in, watch Thursday at 6:15 a.m. on KPRC 2 News Today for all the details.