92º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

News

15 dead, 36 injured in Mexico bus crash, most apparently Venezuelan migrants

The accident happened on a highway in central Mexico frequently used by smugglers to transport migrants.

NBC News

Tags: Mexico, Bus Crash, Deadly Crash
Generic police lights (WJXT)

MEXICO CITY – A bus carrying mostly Venezuelan migrants crashed into a freight truck Tuesday in central Mexico, killing at least 15 people and injuring 36, local authorities said.

The government of Puebla state did not say how many of the dead were migrants, but presumably most of the casualties were among the bus passengers, and the government said most of them were Venezuelans.

The accident happened early Tuesday on a highway that runs south toward Oaxaca state. The route is frequently used by migrant smugglers.

Because smugglers often use unsafe vehicles and drivers, cram too many migrants in or try to evade police, accidents involving those vehicles are not uncommon in Mexico.

Read the full report from NBC News.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.