VIDEO: Triplets, 4-year-old report for jury duty with mom in Utah

A Utah woman had to take her triplet babies and 4-year-old child with her to court recently so she would not miss jury duty.

Torrey Scow said she did not receive an excuse even though she has young children and did not have a babysitter, CNN reported.

She recorded what happened and said she gave her children “more snacks than they’ve ever had in their entire life to keep them quiet.”

Watch the video below to hear more from the mother.

The children’s voices still overpowered the judges, and things took a bad turn when the babies got tired of being in their wagon.

“That’s when they started screaming and they pooped,” she told CNN.

A person commented on social media that the children should have their boxes ticked for reporting for their first jury summons.

The babies did get some toys from an officer, and they were able to go home after about two-and-a-half hours, CNN said.