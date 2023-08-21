School board fires teacher for reading book about gender identity to students

A school board in Marietta, Georgia, voted on Thursday, August 17, to fire a fifth-grade teacher who read a book on gender roles and identity in class, 11Alive reported. Footage shows Cobb County School Board members voting four-three to approve Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s recommendation to terminate teacher Katherine Rinderle’s employment. In a statement the following day, the board said it was “pleased that this difficult issue has concluded.” The book in question was My Shadow Is Purple, which, according to information online, is about “being true to yourself” and “considers gender beyond binary in a vibrant spectrum of color.” 11Alive said the vote came months after Rinderle was sent a letter in June outlining a recommendation for termination due to insubordination and willful neglect of duties.

