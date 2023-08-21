New Houston Humane Society program aims to rehabilitate rescued, abused dogs

HOUSTON – Every pet deserves a second chance.

The Houston Humane Society is giving unlucky dogs just that.

The shelter has established a new program. A rehab of sorts to help pups rescued from bad situations or those suffering from anxiety and sadness after being dumped or left behind.

Kymee Bair runs the Behavior Rehab Center at the shelter which was started in 2022. She said it is meant to help dogs like Cobra Bubbles become adoptable family pets.

“So what we do is take dogs in like Cobra Bubbles that are having a hard time adjusting to shelter life and we rehab them and get them ready for adoption or tagged out to rescue,” Bair said.

Cobra Bubbles was dumped at the shelter. Others like him have either been abused or just flat out let down by their family.

“There’s fight, flight or freeze and you see a lot of fight. The dog is so scared their showing teeth, their lunging because they just got uprooted from their homes and got dropped off at the shelter. So it’s very, very scary,” Bair said.

Bair said the program is the first of its kind and has several aspects to it.

“We also have a fun doggy day out program, which allows members of the public to come take a dog out for the day so it gives them break from the shelter life to get out to parks, they get to go out and get pup cups, sometimes people take them to their house and do Netflix and chill. It’s a great opportunity for our dogs to get out of the shelter,” she said.

Most importantly, it’s working.

“It’s so beneficial to them because were helping them learn what its going to be like outside the shelter, like their going to see dogs, their going to see strange people,” Bair said.

The goal is to get these lovable pups a forever home. A family to love on them for the rest of their days.

