Houston car wash manager sentenced to 30 years for killing ex-employee

Logan Sheffield, 34 (left), pleaded guilty to murder in May on the eve of trial. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Chalyn Dwight Stewart (right).

HOUSTON – A Houston car wash manager was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week for fatally shooting a former employee in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday.

Logan Sheffield, 34, pleaded guilty to murder in May on the eve of trial. As part of his plea deal, Ogg said he asked that a judge determine his punishment after a pre-sentence investigation.

“Trying to solve a disagreement with a gun is one of the reasons gun violence is out of control,” Ogg said. “This defendant left the scene to go get a gun, and then he came back and started shooting, leaving the victim’s grieving family to pick up the pieces.”

According to investigators, Sheffield had an ongoing argument with 25-year-old Chalyn Dwight Stewart, who had worked at the car wash. Sheffield went to Stewart’s apartment complex in the Jersey Village area, where the two men argued on July 28, 2018.

Authorities said Sheffield left the complex, went home and got his gun. He then forced a friend to drive him back to the complex at about 8:30 p.m. the same day, investigators said.

When Sheffield returned, he got out of the car and approached Stewart, who was working on a vehicle in the parking lot of the complex. The two began arguing again in front of several witnesses and authorities said Sheffield pulled his gun and shot Stewart, killing him. Sheffield then forced his friend to drive him from the scene as Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to investigate, Ogg said. He was arrested days later.

Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue, a chief in the DA’s Trial Bureau, said the driver was “forced into the situation through duress” and would not be prosecuted.

“The family waited a long time to get justice,” Hogue said. “And now, after the fifth anniversary of Chalyn’s murder, they can finally find closure.”