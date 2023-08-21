97º
Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott holds news conference with 4 other governors regarding Operation Lone Star

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Governor Greg Abbott is holding a news conference on Monday with four other governors and other officials regarding Operation Lone Star.

The event is being held in Eagle Pass, Texas and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will attend.

Operation Lone Star is a multi-agency initiative created to secure the border, according to Abbott. Authorities said they are working to prevent drug and weapon smuggling and curb illegal immigration.

Steve McCraw, the Texas Department of Public Safety Director, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks will also be at the conference with the governors.

