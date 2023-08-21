Feast your eyes on this: State Fair of Texas chooses finalists for 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards

The State Fair of Texas announced the finalists of the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards.

DALLAS – The time has arrived! The State Fair of Texas announced the finalists of the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards.

The competition has been held since 2005 and allows businessowners to create tasty food for the fair, KXAS reported.

There are 10 finalists that made the final cut out of 19 savory and 17 sweet entries. Three winners will be selected and receive the title of “Best Taste – Savory” or “Best Taste – Sweet,” or “Most Creative.”

Here are the finalists:

Go here to see photos of these delicious items.

Deep Fried Cheesy Crab Tater Bites

These taters have minced crab meat and are covered in “Cajun gold.”

Deep Fried Pho

This comfort food has slices of beef, fresh herbs and is served with a side of pho broth.

Loaded Fries Pizza

This sounds like the best of both worlds. The pizza has a crust topped with house ranch and the fries adorning the top of the pie are topped with cheddar cheese.

Ox’cellent Soul Roll

The oxtails are cooked slowly for taste, and then they’re place in a roll with potatoes, smoked gouda and other vegetables.

Turkey Ribs

This dish uses the “best part of the turkey” and comes with stuffing seasoned fries and a special salsa.

Biscoff Delight

This cake was created using crumbled Biscoff cookies and Biscoff spread, and the large portion means you can share with your friends or family.

Bourbon Banana Carmel Sopapillas

This fluffy dessert is made with sweet bourbon syrup, candied pecans, and Nilla Wafers.

Fernies Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky

The stars of the show are the cherries in this pie. It is also fried and served with Texas Blue Bell Vanilla ice cream with more cherries.

Sweet Encanto

This waffle treat has cream, dulce de leche and different fruits like coconut and kiwi.

Trail-ade

This drink pays tribute to Texas and is served in a souvenir cowboy boot cup. It has homemade lemonade and blended fruits.