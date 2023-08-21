ERCOT issues Weather Watch due to expected high temps

ERCOT officials ask residents to conserve electricity on Monday amid extreme hot weather

HOUSTON – Officials from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have issued a Weather Watch for the next few days as hot weather is expected to continue impacting our area.

According to a news release, ERCOT expects a higher demand from the electrical grid from Aug. 23-27.

Over this past weekend, ERCOT set a new all-time weekend peak demand record of 85,116 MW.

Forecasts show the possibility of new all-time peak demand records for this upcoming week.

Altogether, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records for this summer.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

According to the ERCOT communications team, “An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT has enough supply to meet demand. There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency.”