Woman dead after possibly being struck by two vehicles in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said units responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Saturday.

The crash happened in the 15800 block of the North Freeway at Richey Road. A woman was reportedly killed in the crash.

@HCSOTexas units responded to an Auto-Pedestrian fatal crash at the 15800 blk of North Fwy/Richey Rd. An adult female was possibly struck by two vehicles; both suspect vehicles are gone. The southbound/inbound feeder lanes, North of Richey, are shut down. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/9IBE7DnS2m — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 20, 2023

The sheriff’s office said the woman was possibly struck by two different vehicles and both suspect vehicles are gone.

The southbound/inbound feeder lanes, north of Richey, are shut down at this time.