88º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman dead after possibly being struck by two vehicles in north Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pedestrian, crash, North Freeway, Richey Road, Harris County
Pedestrian crash (Houston Transtar)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said units responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Saturday.

The crash happened in the 15800 block of the North Freeway at Richey Road. A woman was reportedly killed in the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the woman was possibly struck by two different vehicles and both suspect vehicles are gone.

The southbound/inbound feeder lanes, north of Richey, are shut down at this time.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email