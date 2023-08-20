85º
Suspected drunken driver arrested after fleeing crash, driving truck into San Jacinto River in east Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A suspected drunken driver was arrested on Sunday after they allegedly fled from the scene of a crash and drove their pickup truck into the San Jacinto River in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspected drunken driver was arrested on Sunday after they allegedly fled from the scene of a crash and drove their pickup truck into the San Jacinto River in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriel Martinez, 24, was taken into custody, and booked into jail. Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 12:32 a.m. at East Wallisville Road near Sheldon Road.

Authorities said they received reports that a man was involved in a crash close to the Beltway, then they fled the scene and plunged into the river. The man later got out of the vehicle and swam to the edge of the river.

Deputies arrested him and charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and give information related to the crash.

There weren’t any passengers in the vehicle, and Marine Unit Dive members helped with the investigation. Deputies were later able to remove the truck from the river.

