QUINTANA, Texas – A power pole fire has caused a power outage in Quintana.

According to the Quintana Beach County Park, the island is without power due to a pole fire on Lamar Street.

Sparks from the fire also reportedly started a fire in the adjacent wetlands area.

The park said Freeport and Oyster Creek PDs, as well as FLNG fire crews have the fire contained.

The park is expected to be without power through tomorrow.