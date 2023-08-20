ERCOT issues call to voluntarily conserve electricity usage Sunday

ERCOT is calling on Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity usage due to extreme temperatures, continued high demand, and unexpected loss of thermal generation.

The agency said the voluntary conservation notice is in effect from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

“ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours,” the agency said.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

“ERCOT is using additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use and bringing more generation online sooner,” the agency said.