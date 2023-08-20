Authorities seeking information on who burned, beat dog outside northeast Houston home

HOUSTON – Police are searching for information that could help them track down the person responsible for burning and beating a dog in northeast Houston.

The dog was reportedly on a leash outside a home in the Kashmere Gardens area of Houston Friday when his owners came outside and found him on fire.

The owners put out the fire and called the Houston Police Department, who brought the dog to the Houston Humane Society.

A veterinarian at the Humane Society found severe bruising and burns on the dog’s body and mouth and thinks whoever set the fire used an accelerant.

The dog is reportedly in critical condition.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Animal Cruelty Task Force at 832-927-PAWS.