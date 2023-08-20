Alvin volunteer firefighter collapses while battling structure fire

ALVIN, Texas – A volunteer firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department collapsed Friday while battling a structure fire, the department said.

According to the department, they were dispatched to a structure fire at approximately 9:48 p.m. on Friday, August 18. The fire was on Stadium Drive.

Engine 11 was the first to arrive at the scene and a crew of four firefighters made entry and worked to extinguish the fire.

The department said a firefighter was actively fighting the fire, when he encountered a foreign object that caused the seal of his mask to separate from his face.

The firefighter, with assistance from another firefighter, attempted to exit the building. Before they were able to exit, the firefighter collapsed and lost consciousness. Moments later, the word firefighter down were heard and all firefighters, Alvin EMS and Alvin PD began to work to assist the downed firefighter.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.