HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southern Houston Friday evening.

Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 11400 Duane. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/cgDVIm7ln3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2023

The Houston Police Department said the call came in just after 8 p.m. in the 11400 block of Duane Street.

They said a man was found dead at the scene.