Loud noise heard at southwest Houston mall was suspect attempting to smash into jewelry case, police say

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Sharpstown Center (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said a loud noise heard inside a southwest Houston mall Saturday was a suspect attempting to smash into a plexiglass jewelry case during an attempted robbery.

Police said there were no shots fired at Sharpstown Center located at 7500 Bellaire Blvd. No one has been found injured and officers are finishing a sweep of the area.

Police said people in the area thought the noise they heard were gunshots, but it was actually a suspect attempting to smash into the jewelry case. The suspect was unsuccessful.

It is not known at this time whether the suspect was arrested or not.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

