38 transported to hospitals after heat-related illnesses at Prairie View A&M activity

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – 38 people were transported to area hospitals after showing symptoms of heat-related illnesses at an event at Prairie View A&M University Friday night.

According to Candace Johnson, Executive Director of Marketing Communications at Prairie View A&M, the illnesses came at the end of Panther Camp activities.

“Several students reported symptoms of heat exhaustion. Emergency medical professionals were immediately dispatched to the scene to treat students for heat-related illnesses. As a precaution, students are encouraged to monitor themselves and others for symptoms such as high body temperature, dizziness or fainting, confusion, and upset stomach. Individuals exhibiting these symptoms should call 911,” the university said in a statement.

Waller County EMS said a total of 38 patients were transported. 37 were taken by ground ambulance while one was taken by air ambulance. The agency said one of the patients was trauma-related while the rest were heat-related.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist.

“It’s very easy to overheat quickly in this Texas heat. We highly encourage everyone to stay indoors as much as possible,” said Rhonda Getschman with Waller County EMS.