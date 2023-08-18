Trump decides to snub the first GOP debate in favor of an interview with Tucker Carlson

FILE - Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, right, react during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., July 31, 2022. A defamation lawsuit against Fox News is revealing blunt behind-the-scenes opinions by its top figures about Donald Trump, including a Tucker Carlson text message where he said I hate him passionately. Carlson's private conversation was revealed in court papers at virtually the same time as the former president was hailing the Fox News host on social media for a great job for using U.S. Capitol security video to produce a false narrative of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Former President Donald Trump has made up his mind not to attend the first GOP debate next week, according to two sources familiar with his thinking, and is seeking a sit-down interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a means of counter-programming the event.

A source close to Carlson says the host is currently en route to Europe, where he has interviews and events lined up all next week. The source said Carlson is “always in discussions” with all the candidates, and nothing is firmly set with Trump and Carlson.

Asked about the former president’s plans for next week, a Trump campaign spokesman told NBC News, “We haven’t confirmed anything on our end.”

Carlson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full report from NBC News.