Montgomery ISD campuses armed with silent panic alerts systems for increased school safety

We have told you all about a new law requiring silent panic alert technology in all Texas schools. For many districts, its going to be a first but one local district has used the technology for over a year now.

HOUSTON – There is a new law requiring silent panic alert technology in all Texas schools and for many districts, it is going to be a first. One local district, however, has been using this type of technology for more than a year.

From locked doors to school police, while walking through the halls of Lake Creek High School in Montgomery Independent School District, you’re going to see signs of security.

“We’re always thinking about student safety,” Interim Superintendent Amy Busby said.

There’s also an important element you can’t see.

“The silent panic alert system,” Busby said.

It’s all run through a phone app.

“The app has the ability to push a button,” Busby explained. “You do have to hold the button down and it says call 911, and when it connects to 911, it immediately sends out a text alert to district officials and district leadership teams and to the emergency responders in our area.”

Each button categorizes a different emergency.

“Montgomery County 911 also uses the same system so it pops up on their end where they can see the exact location of the person that pushed the button,” she said.

Every school district employee is required to have the app on their phone. The district launched the program last school year after meeting with county leaders.

“The county was also able to contribute some financial contributions as well,” Busby said.

The added resources make it a helpful partnership.

“I think it’s just a comfort level to know that we have more tools in your belt to increase the safety of students,” she said.