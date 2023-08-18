Invasive hornet that hunts honeybees spotted in US for first time

ARZUA, SPAIN – JUNE 26: A beekeeper collects honey in a hive seen on June 26, 2017 in Arzua, Galicia,Spain. (Photo by Xurxo Lobato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – An invasive yellow-legged hornet was spotted in the United States, prompting agriculture officials to raise the alarm, according to NPR report.

The insect, Vespa velutina, a native to Southeast Asia, was reportedly seen near Savannah, Georgia. They mostly prey on honeybees and other pollinators.

“This is the first time a live specimen of this species has been detected in the open United States,” the Georgia Department of Agriculture told NPR, after confirming the insect’s presence with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Georgia.

The hornet is described to be similar to its close cousin of the northern giant hornet, Vespa mandarinia, also known as the Asian giant hornet or “murder hornet,” for the deadly and violent havoc it wreaks on bee colonies.

The insects are a threat to not only honey producers but also to the farming industry.

Noting agriculture’s importance as Georgia’s largest industry, the state agency told NPR, “it is imperative that these invasive pests are tracked and eradicated.”

Bee pollination adds some $15 billion to crops’ value, the Food and Drug Administration said in 2018.

