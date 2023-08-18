96º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Hearing on Sarah Hartsfield bond reduction reset

Robert Arnold, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Sarah Hartsfield, Joseph Hartsfield, Chambers County, bond reduction
After hiring two new attorneys, Sarah Hartsfield, 48, is again hoping for a reduction of her $4 million bond. Hartsfield has been in the Chambers County jail since February, when she was indicted on murder charges.

Anahuac, Chambers County – After hiring two new attorneys, Sarah Hartsfield, 48, is again hoping for a reduction of her $4 million bond. Hartsfield has been in the Chambers County jail since February, when she was indicted on murder charges.

Hartsfield is accused of killing her fifth husband, Joseph, who died from complications of toxic effects of insulin. Hartsfield’s new attorneys, James Reeves and Ken Bigham, filed an application for Writ of Habeas Corpus, essentially arguing their client’s bond is unconstitutionally high. Prosecutors filed a motion to quash the application, arguing her bond has already been reduced from $5 million, and she has presented no new evidence as to why the amount should be further reduced.

Prosecutors also argued the defense team’s writ was not properly filed. Instead of arguing the point, defense attorneys agreed to refile the Writ and the hearing was reset for Sept. 29. Neither the prosecutor nor defense attorneys spoke publicly after Friday’s hearing.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award winning investigative journalist who joined KPRC 2 in July 2000. Husband and father of the Master of Disaster and Chaos Gremlin. “I don’t drink coffee to wake up, I wake up to drink coffee.”

email

facebook

twitter