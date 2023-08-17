79º
Rescue dog gives lifesaving gift to sick puppy at Houston SPCA

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston SPCA, Animal news, Dog rescue
HOUSTON – This is definitely a story that will pull on your heartstrings.

A rescue puppy at the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is alive now thanks to the help of another dog.

Through a blood transfusion, the helpful dog, Browny, was able to save the life of that small puppy. Browny is a 5-year-old labrador retriever.

The 10-week-old puppy, now named Precious, was found by the SPCA in an extremely lethargic state, emaciated, and suffering from parasites.

Since the transfusion, Precious, who is an Australian cattle dog mix, reportedly no longer has a heart murmur.

Precious will remain in the care of the Houston SPCA until she is ready for the adoption program in a week or two.

