‘Have to swallow our pride’: 55-year-old Heights-area burger joint Mytiburger asking for help from community

HOUSTON – A Heights-area restaurant of 55 years is asking for the community’s help and support as the business says its facing tough times.

Mytiburger has been serving burgers, fries, homemade onion rings and more since it first opened its doors in 1967, according to its website.

The burger joint stated that business this summer has been way down and is on its “last leg.” The decades-old restaurant says it’s not looking for handouts, charity, investors or advice, but asking Houstonians and loyal customers to stop by for lunch or dinner for the next couple of weeks.

When Mytiburger reopened nearly 11 years ago, the old owner said, “When we closed we had a line around the building, where were all those people when we were trying to stay open?”

The restaurant stated that it is not closing, but that this is an effort to appeal to its customers and avoid the decision before its too late.

Mytiburger is located at 2211 West 43rd Street.

Hours of operation:

Sunday - Thursday, 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

For more information about the restaurant or menu options, go here.