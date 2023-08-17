Galena Park residents concerned about health & safety after CenterPoint Energy built substation near neighborhood

GALENA PARK – A CenterPoint Energy substation near a Galena Park neighborhood has many residents concerned about their health and safety.

CenterPoint says equipment within the substation is currently being upgraded to provide continued reliability for the customers served in the area.

The substation is located in the 1900 block of Holland Avenue.

CenterPoint says the substation has been in operation for some time, but residents say they never received any notifications about the construction.

“It’s too close,” one man said.

This man who doesn’t want to be identified is talking about a massive CenterPoint Energy substation that’s less than 50 feet from his home. The man has lived in the home for over 30 years.

The man says big, bright lights from the substation keep him up at night. During the day, his home is shaken by on-going construction. The man says it caused part of his floor to crack.

“I mean who’s going to buy this house. If I’m going to sell it no one will buy it,” the man said.

CenterPoint Energy says this substation has been in operation for more than 40 years. Construction begin last November and will be complete by March of 2024.

The City of Galena Park and residents say they were not made aware of the work before it began.

“Nothing at all it was nothing here before all this construction it was nothing. It was a little plant, but it was so far over there,” the man said.

Residents are concerned about hazardous voltage signs on fences and fear the facility could be dangerous to their health.

“I feel like a lot of people have gotten sick because of the substation. I believe seven people in the neighborhood have cancer,” one person said. A spokesperson from CenterPoint Energy said,

Throughout the project planning process, CenterPoint Energy representatives have been working with the City attorney and City Fire Chief to address customer concerns. As a result of the continued communication and feedback from customers, the company is in the process of constructing a wall located between the substation and a number of homes to further shield the view of the substation. Distribution poles near the substation will also be relocated away from customer property.

The company performs routine substation inspections and has not identified any environmental releases associated with the substation in that area. At this time, we have not received any health or property-related claims from customers related to this project. If customers would like to begin the claims process, they should fill out the online claims form. We will follow up with customers to obtain additional information and evaluate the claim.

Residents say the wall does not solve the problem and they can still see the substation.

“I think it’s too close to the house it’s too close,’ the man said.

The city of Galena Park responded and released a statement that says,

The development of a CenterPoint Energy Power substation in the 1900 block of Holland Avenue is well known to the City of Galena Park, and the city has taken action. According to CenterPoint Energy, the facility is NOT a power plant and is only intended to modernize the current substation.

Unfortunately, neither the City of Galena Park nor its citizens were made aware of the work before it began. The city took urgent steps to stop the construction as soon as our Code Enforcement became aware of it.

To address the issue and the public’s concerns, the City’s legal division has been collaborating with CenterPoint Energy’s legal division. As a result of this endeavor, CenterPoint Energy has constructed a 10-foot-tall precast concrete wall to separate residential properties from the substation. Previously, there was a chain-link fence.

The City of Galena Park’s first priority IS always the well-being of al citizens, and the city has been pursuing every avenue to protect its citizens. The Public Utility Commission of Texas regulates CenterPoint Energy, and municipalities like Galena Park unfortunately have very limited enforcement capability and regulatory power over electric companies. Unfortunately, that is the Texas law, making the government agencies responsible for CenterPoint’s regulation, the PUC, and Governor. The City of Galena Park, however, will continue to fight for the well-being of our residents

Esmeralda Moya, Mayor City of Galena Park, Texas