Book Haul returns to Barnes & Noble with half-off hundreds of hardcovers

Barnes & Noble announced the return of its annual Book Haul event.

The bookseller is offering half-off on hundreds of hardcover books. While supplies last, there are books available in every genre.

Book lovers can shop the Book Haul at any store nationwide, as well as online at bn.com/bookhaul.

Additional Book Haul deals this year include buy one get one 50% off magazines, 30% off CDs, 50% off select vinyl, select $3 books, and buy one get one 50% off full trim collectible editions.

Some of the books available in the Book Haul include “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy, “After Sappho” by Selby Wynn Schwartz, “My Last Innocent Year” by Daisy Alpert Florin, by “Going Zero” by Anthony McCarten, “Time Is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong, and “The Big Texas Cookbook” by Texas Monthly.